Zhengzhou reports 71 symptomatic, 319 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 30
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:32 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 319 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 30, local officials said on Thursday.
This compared with 130 symptomatic and 486 asymptomatic cases the day before.
