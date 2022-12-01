Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration- Politico

President Joe Biden's administration is preparing an end to its public health emergency declaration for mpox, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Health officials are likely to issue a 60-day notice later this week for winding down the declaration, Politico said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. The move would lead to the declaration to officially expire by Jan. 31.

The World Health Organization recently named the virus mpox to replace the older term monkeypox, citing concerns of stigma and racism associated with the name.

