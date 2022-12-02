Madhya Pradesh sees two new COVID-19 cases; active tally at nine

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported two new cases of coronavirus and zero fatality, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state stood at 10,54,903 and toll remained unchanged at 10,776, the official said.

The count of recoveries was 10,44,118, after two patients recovered during the day. The state is now left with nine active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,711 samples examined during the day, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 3,02,30,529, the official added.

