Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh sees two new COVID-19 cases; active tally at nine

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh sees two new COVID-19 cases; active tally at nine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported two new cases of coronavirus and zero fatality, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state stood at 10,54,903 and toll remained unchanged at 10,776, the official said.

The count of recoveries was 10,44,118, after two patients recovered during the day. The state is now left with nine active cases, he said.

With the addition of 2,711 samples examined during the day, the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 3,02,30,529, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,54,903, new cases 2, toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,118, active cases 9, number of tests so far 3,02,30,529.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022