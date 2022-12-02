WHO's Tedros says new COVID variant of concern could emerge
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:31 IST
The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination for COVID-19 continue to create "the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge".
