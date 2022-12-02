Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees lone COVID-19 case, no death; active tally 10 as three recover

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 22:14 IST
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, taking the state's tally to 11,77,733, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

The recovery count rose by three and stood at 11,63,577, leaving the state with 10 active cases, he said.

The lone COVID-19 case was reported in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

With 1,860 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,88,05,373, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,733, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,577, active cases 10, today tests 1,860, total tests 1,88,05,373.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

