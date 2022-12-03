Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:10 IST
Maharashtra logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,937, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,202 after 69 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With 10,552 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,56,74,603, he said.

As per the health department's report, Pune circle reported the highest 16 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (15), Aurangabad (4) and Nashik and Nagpur circle one each.

The state now has 328 active cases, of which Pune has the highest 130 cases, followed by 58 and 51 cases in Thane and Mumbai districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is1.82 per cent, the report said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,937; fresh cases 37; death toll 148407; recoveries 79,87,202; active cases 328; total tests 8,56,74,603.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022