Maharashtra logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 328

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,937, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,202 after 69 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With 10,552 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,56,74,603, he said.

As per the health department's report, Pune circle reported the highest 16 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (15), Aurangabad (4) and Nashik and Nagpur circle one each.

The state now has 328 active cases, of which Pune has the highest 130 cases, followed by 58 and 51 cases in Thane and Mumbai districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is1.82 per cent, the report said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,937; fresh cases 37; death toll 148407; recoveries 79,87,202; active cases 328; total tests 8,56,74,603.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)