Mumbai sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, zero casualty; active tally at 51

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:05 IST
With the addition of eight new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Mumbai reached 11,54,924 on Saturday, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the toll remained unchanged at 19,744 and the count of recoveries reached 11,35,129 after 15 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai had on Friday witnessed five new cases. The city is now left with 51 active COVID-19 cases and the average doubling rate has increased to 95,748 days, it said.

As many as 2,489 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,85,70,641.

The city's overall growth rate of cases between November 26 and December 2 was 0.001 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it was stated.

