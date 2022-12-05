France/Coronavirus-Making masks mandatory in transports will depend on situation-Minister

The decision to make wearing face-masks in public transportation mandatory again to contain a new surge in the COVID-19 epidemic will depend on the evolution of the situation, French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday.

"I invite people to put on masks in public transportation even if it's not mandatory," he told reporters during a visit of French hospital.

"The decision (to make it mandatory) will depend on the evolution of the pandemic," Braun added.

