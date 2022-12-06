Beijing reports 1,163 symptomatic, 3,503 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 5

China's capital Beijing reported 1,163 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,503 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 5, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

This compared with 1,021 symptomatic and 2,731 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 414 cases on Monday were found outside quarantined areas,

