China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier

China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 27,847 new local cases, of which 4,988 were symptomatic and 22,859 were asymptomatic, down from 29,724 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 5, mainland China had confirmed 345,529 cases with symptoms.

