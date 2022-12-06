50 NICU beds added to four civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai

Fifty more beds have been added to the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) of four hospitals of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide better health care services to children, civic officials said. Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar conducted a review of the health care facilities at the civic hospitals and instructed that additional NICU beds be provided there, the civic body said in a release.

Following his directions, 50 NICU beds have been added to four civic hospitals, taking the total availability of beds to 82, it said.

In the last four months, 276 newborn babies were treated at the civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai. They included three children below the weight of 1 kg and nine having weight in the range of 1 to 1.20 kg, the release said. Two children were provided heart-related treatments. Also, 60 preterm babies were screened and given the Retinopathy of Prematurity treatment, the release added.

