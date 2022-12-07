Beijing reports 1,170 symptomatic, 2,804 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 6

China's capital Beijing reported 1,170 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,804 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 6, the local health authority said on Wednesday.

This compared with 1,163 symptomatic and 3,503 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 200 cases on Tuesday were found outside quarantined areas.

