Left Menu

Beijing reports 1,170 symptomatic, 2,804 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 6

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 05:28 IST
Beijing reports 1,170 symptomatic, 2,804 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 6

China's capital Beijing reported 1,170 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,804 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 6, the local health authority said on Wednesday.

This compared with 1,163 symptomatic and 3,503 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 200 cases on Tuesday were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
2
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
3
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
4
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022