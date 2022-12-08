Left Menu

China reports 21,439 new COVID cases for Dec 7 vs 25,321 a day earlier

China reported 21,439 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 7, of which 4,079 were symptomatic and 17,360 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 7, mainland China had confirmed 354,017 cases with symptoms.

China reported 21,439 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 7, of which 4,079 were symptomatic and 17,360 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 25,321 new cases a day earlier – 4,409 symptomatic and 20,912 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 21,165 new local cases, of which 4,031 were symptomatic and 17,134 were asymptomatic, down from 25,115 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 7, mainland China had confirmed 354,017 cases with symptoms.

