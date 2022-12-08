Left Menu

Hong Kong government eases COVID quarantine and testing regime after Beijing moves

The requirement for arrivals to Hong Kong to undergo daily rapid antigen tests would also be reduced from seven to five days. However, the current social distancing measures, including mandatory masks and the use of a contact tracing app in public buildings, bars and restaurants, will remain until Dec. 28.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:04 IST
Hong Kong government eases COVID quarantine and testing regime after Beijing moves
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

The Hong Kong government said on Thursday that the isolation period for COVID-19 patients and their close contacts will be cut to five days from seven days. The requirement for arrivals to Hong Kong to undergo daily rapid antigen tests would also be reduced from seven to five days.

However, the current social distancing measures, including mandatory masks and the use of a contact tracing app in public buildings, bars and restaurants, will remain until Dec. 28. Hong Kong's moves come after Chinese authorities on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to the nation's stringent COVID control measures since the pandemic began three years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022