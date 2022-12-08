Left Menu

Condoms to be free for young people in France, Macron says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 23:40 IST
Young people in France will be able to get condoms free of charge from next year in an effort to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"In pharmacies, condoms will be free for those aged 18 to 25 from January 1," Macron told reporters during an event about young people's health.

Health authorities estimate that the rate of STDs increased by about 30% in 2020 and 2021 in France.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

