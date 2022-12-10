Left Menu

Delhi logs 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 19:53 IST
Delhi logs 5 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease.

Delhi recorded four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The national capital reported five coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

A total of 2,766 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 19 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,029, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 12 patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022