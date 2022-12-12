Left Menu

Mumbai sees six COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 67 as three recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:36 IST
Mumbai on Monday reported six COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,55,010, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 11,35,199, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 67, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the city's overall growth rate of cases between December 5 and 11 was 0.004 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,70,561 days, while the overall number of coronavirus tests was 1,85,90,836, including 1,047 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

