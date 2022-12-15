Left Menu

Maharashtra records 22 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 170

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:10 IST
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,274, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,409.

Maharashtra reported 22 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the respiratory illness on Wednesday.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest nine cases, followed by Mumbai (7), Akola (3) and Nashik circles (3), said a health department bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and the state has eight such circles.

With 7,223 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,84,180, said the bulletin.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,695 after 45 patients recuperated from the infection, leaving the state with 170 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Of the 170 active cases, the highest - 60 - are in Mumbai followed by 53 and 17 in Pune and Thane, respectively, among other districts, said the health department.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,274; fresh cases 22; death toll 1,48,409; recoveries 79,87,695; active cases 170; total tests 8,57,84,180.

