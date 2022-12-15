Left Menu

Mumbai sees five COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 60 as 13 recover

Updated: 15-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:17 IST
Mumbai sees five COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 60 as 13 recover
Representative Image
Mumbai on Thursday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,55,032, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the seven cases reported on Wednesday, which had also seen a death from the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by 13 and reached 11,35,227, leaving the city with an active caseload of 60, he said.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between December 8 and 14 was 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,85,97,355 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 2,153 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 1,76,563 days, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

