UK government takes measures to ease penicillin shortages

The British government on Thursday announced it was enacting protocols to ease shortages of penicillin medicines used to treat Strep A infections, allowing pharmacists to prescribe alternatives where stocks are low.

"The increased demand for the antibiotics prescribed to treat Strep A has meant some pharmacists have been unable to supply the medicine shown on the prescription," health department minister Will Quince said in a statement.

"These Serious Shortage Protocols will allow pharmacists to supply an alternative form of penicillin, which will make things easier for them, patients, and GPs (doctors)."

