MP: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest

A 12-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest after collapsing in his school bus in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, with a doctor who treated him saying on Friday he may be the youngest victim of cardiac arrest in the state.

Manish Jatav, a Class IV student, had lunch with his brother in their school on Etawah Road on Thursday afternoon and collapsed soon after he boarded his bus at 2pm, his family members said.

The driver of the bus alerted school authorities, who rushed the child to a nearby hospital where doctors failed to revive him, the kin added.

''Manish was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. We gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revive him. As per his symptoms, he died of cardiac failure,'' district hospital surgeon Dr Anil Goyal told PTI.

The parents of the deceased decided against conducting a post mortem, Goyal added.

Speaking about the death, Dr Goyal said, ''Such incidents have risen after COVID-19 as per a study. It is possibly the first time someone this young has died of cardiac arrest in MP.'' Manish's father Komal told PTI his son had no health issues so far.

