Fire breaks out in Delhi hospital, no casualties: Officials

A fire broke out at a hospital in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-I on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported, they added.

Phoenix hospital in Greater Kailash I specialises in woman and child care.

According to fire department, 20 fire-fighters were engaged to douse the blaze that broke out at the hospital's office located in the basement of the building.

All the patients and staff members of the hospital were safe, a senior official said.

The call about the fire was received at 9.07 am and the flames were doused by 9:50 am, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is being ascertained.

