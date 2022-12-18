Vote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote

Greek Cypriots went to the polls on Sunday in an electoral process for a new Archbishop to head an ancient church with modern interests from property management to breweries. The Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus is one of the few Orthodox Churches worldwide to recognise the independence of the fellow-Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in a move which triggered a rift within the Cypriot church in 2020.

The new Archbishop will replace Chrysostomos II, who died on Nov. 7. Chrysostomos had recognised the independence of the Ukrainian church away from Moscow's influence, butting heads with clerics considered pro-Russian. Cyprus's church was founded by one of Christ's earliest followers, Barnabas. Today it has business interests as diverse as real estate to Cyprus's award-winning KEO beer.

In a campaign more in tune with the secular world of politics replete with flyers and roadside banners, text messaging and social media postings, six bishops are vying for the votes of about half a million people. The process will go to a runoff, with the successor to Chrysostomos selected by the Holy Synod, the Church ruling body, from among the three clerics who get the highest number of votes on Sunday. "In Cyprus the flock has the privilege of choosing who will be its shepherd," said theologian Theodoros Kyriakou.

Polls suggest Athanasios of Limassol, a low-key cleric who has supported causes such as a rehab centre, or Isaias Kykiotis of Tamassos - a larger than life figure who leads church relief missions in disaster zones - will top voter preferences. Both were known to have opposed the late Archbishop's decision to recognise Ukraine's split from Moscow's sphere of influence, though both have said the rift is now in the past, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

