Mumbai sees three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 39 as seven recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Sunday reported three COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 11,55,043, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, a civic official said.

None of the three new cases needed hospitalisation, keeping the number of patients in hospital in the metropolis at 11, including one on oxygen support, he added.

The recovery count increased by seven to touch 11,35,259, leaving the city with 39 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

So far, 1,86,04,158 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 1,856 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 11 and 17 was 0.0003 per cent.

