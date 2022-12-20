Ghana's Eurobond holders form committee as debt restructuring looms

Holders of Ghana's Eurobonds have formed a creditor committee, the group said in a statement on Monday, after the West African country announced plans last week to restructure its foreign debts.

Steering members of the committee will include Abrdn, Amundi (UK) Limited, BlackRock, Greylock Capital Management and Ninety One, the statement said.

