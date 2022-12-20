Left Menu

Ghana's Eurobond holders form committee as debt restructuring looms

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 02:08 IST
Ghana's Eurobond holders form committee as debt restructuring looms

Holders of Ghana's Eurobonds have formed a creditor committee, the group said in a statement on Monday, after the West African country announced plans last week to restructure its foreign debts.

Steering members of the committee will include Abrdn, Amundi (UK) Limited, BlackRock, Greylock Capital Management and Ninety One, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022