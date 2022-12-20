Left Menu

India's Kerala state culls hundreds of birds after avian flu outbreak

After an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in two villages in Kottayam district, authorities have culled hundreds of ducks and other domestic birds, district veterinary doctors said. On Sunday, farmers were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:52 IST
India's Kerala state culls hundreds of birds after avian flu outbreak

Hundreds of birds were culled in India's southern state of Kerala where a district has seen a surge in the number of bird flu or avian influenza cases, local health officials told Reuters partner ANI. After an outbreak last week in broiler chickens in two villages in Kottayam district, authorities have culled hundreds of ducks and other domestic birds, district veterinary doctors said.

On Sunday, farmers were seen catching ducks in shallow ponds and handing them over to health officials to be taken to a designated area for culling. "We started the culling operation of different domestic birds in an area of one-kilometre (0.62 mile) radius around the infectious ponds," Shaji Panikar, Kottayam's veterinary head, said on Monday.

The spread of the virus is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022