Kerala hospital successfully performs surgery on an eye of 104-year old woman

Devaki Amma, hailing from Kanjikuzhi in this hilly district, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 20-12-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at the Government Medical College here have successfully conducted cataract surgery on an eye of a 104-year old woman.

Devaki Amma, hailing from Kanjikuzhi in this hilly district, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. She had been complaining of blurred vision for quite some time.

On examination, it was found that the left eye had severe cataract and vision loss.

Doctors studied the possibilities of conducting a cataract surgery as the patient is a very elderly person.

As she had no other ailments, surgery was decided upon, a statement issued by state health minister Veena George's office said.

The surgery was performed the next day. A lens was inserted, it said.

''Cataract surgery is rarely successful at this age. Devaki Amma was discharged today after her health condition was satisfactory. The surgery was done free of cost'', the statement said.

George congratulated the team of doctors who successfully conducted the surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

