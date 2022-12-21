Left Menu

Random sampling for Covid at airports for passengers arriving from China, other countries: Sources

Noting that only 27-28 per cent of Indias eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member Health Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.People should wear masks in crowded areas.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, official sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes following a meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation in the country.

''Random sample testing will be done for international air passengers arriving from various countries including China,'' a source said.

Sources said three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far.

After the meeting, Mandaviya said COVID-19 is not over yet. ''I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation.'' During the meeting, attended by experts and senior officials, the minister was briefed on the global COVID-19 situation and the domestic scenario, including the preparedness of all stakeholders. Noting that only 27-28 per cent of India's eligible population have taken the precaution dose of COVID-19, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

''People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those with comorbidities and old should especially adhere to this,'' Paul said.

