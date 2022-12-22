Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks

Covid is back at the centre of Indias health and political map with the government on Wednesday advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 11:51 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid fresh concerns over coronavirus, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday advised parliamentarians to wear a mask and spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Birla came to the House wearing a mask himself and said Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries. He said the government has taken quick steps and asked people to wear masks in crowded place and follow Covid-related protocols.

''We should be vigilant keeping in mind the past trends of the pandemic,'' he told the members.

He also said masks have been made available for MPs at the gates and they should all wear one. Covid is back at the centre of India's health and political map with the government on Wednesday advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

