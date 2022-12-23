PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Merck antiviral trial shows promising impact on COVID recovery time - TikTok admits to tracking FT journalist

- Cinema chain AMC tumbles on plan to rework shares - Amazon hit by ECJ ruling on online sale of counterfeit goods

- German regulator rebukes Standard Chartered over European operations Overview

- Molnupiravir, the antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co to treat COVID-19, speeded up patients' recovery but failed to reduce risks of hospitalisation and death, full results of an extensive UK clinical trial showed. - ByteDance's TikTok has admitted it inappropriately obtained the data of users, including a Financial Times journalist, in order to analyse their location as part of an internal leaks investigation.

- AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Thursday it would raise $110 million in new equity capital through the sale of its preferred stock and proposed a reverse stock split. - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc may be deemed responsible for advertising of counterfeit Christian Louboutin shoes which found its way to its platform, Europe's top court said in a preliminary ruling on Thursday

- The German financial regulator BaFin said on Thursday that it had ordered the local operations of Standard Chartered to hold more capital, citing organisational flaws. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

