BF.7 scare: MP minister inspects genome sequencing machine in Bhopal hospital

Amid the scare from the BF.7 sub variant of Omicron and the possibility of a surge in coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Friday inspected the genome sequencing machine installed in the virology laboratory of the government-run Gandhi Medical College here.

The machine can undertake genome sequencing of 96 samples at a time, and officials have been told to ensure all arrangements for its optimal operation, Sarang said.

''The Union government has directed that samples of all coronavirus cases be subjected to genome sequencing. This, at present, is being done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal,'' he said.

''Besides GMC here, genome sequencing machines have also been installed in medical colleges of Indore and Gwalior. Experts have been deployed to operate them,'' he added.

The minister further informed all oxygen plants in the state are operating at full capacity, and mock drills were being conducted every month to check their preparedness.

A total of 43,000 beds have been earmarked for the pandemic and any emergency will be dealt with as per instructions from the Union government, he added.

''There are only four active COVID-19 cases in MP at present and all are in home isolation. There was no addition to the tally in the last three days. No patient is hospitalised,'' Sarang said.

He said the Centre had given adequate stock of coronavirus vaccines to the state, the minister informed.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday had said states have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis for timely detection of newer variants.

