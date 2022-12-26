No need to panic but wear masks in public places: Gehlot

Left Menu

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the people of Rajasthan need not panic but they should wear masks in public places.

Speaking at a Covid review meeting at his residence, the chief minister said face masks also protect against various other diseases like tuberculosis.

Gehlot said Rajasthan's vaccination tally is good.

Recently, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased in some countries. But there is no such situation in Rajasthan. There is no need to panic, he said.

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, who also attended the meeting, said 96.4 per cent of people in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90 per cent have taken both doses.

So far, more than 11.53 crore vaccines have been administered in Rajasthan. No Covid-related death has been reported in the state so far in December and the positivity rate last week was 0.28 per cent, he said.

He said a mock drill will be conducted in medical colleges and hospitals across the state on Tuesday to check preparedness for Covid.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena; Chief Secretary Usha Sharma; Principal Government Secretary, Medical Education, T. Ravikant and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

