Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness

Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.

Following the Centre's directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio.

Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, he said.

The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.

Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.

LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar said, ''We are all set for the drill which will assess our preparedness to deal with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.'' COVID-19 testing is also likely to be ramped up soon. At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in the city, an official said.

Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar is among the private hospitals where the drill will be held, sources said.

Sources at another private hospital confirmed the exercise will take place at its Delhi facilities.

Delhi has recorded 2,007,159 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November, according to official data.

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Union health ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that requisite public health measures are put in place in all states and union territories to meet any exigencies.

