PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:09 IST
Dy CM Sisodia to be present at LNJP Hospital during Covid mock drill
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present at the state-run LNJP Hospital here during the mock drill to ascertain Covid preparedness of the facility, official sources said.

A mock drill will be conducted across all Delhi government hospitals on Tuesday following a direction from the Centre, amid a surge in coronavirus cases triggered by the BF.7 variant in some foreign nations.

The sources said that during the mock drill at LNJP, Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, will be present at the medical facility.

The British-era hospital located in central Delhi has 2,000 beds and was the first to be turned into a Covid care facility soon after the first case of coronavirus was reported in early March in 2020.

Delhi has recorded 20,07,143 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

