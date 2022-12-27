Left Menu

China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 10:59 IST
China will step up support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The recovery of consumption will be a priority, the regulator said. The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances will also be encouraged, it said in the statement.

