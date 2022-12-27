China will publish COVID data once a month when disease comes under Category B management
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-12-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 13:18 IST
China will eventually publish data on COVID-19 cases once a month when the disease comes under Category B management, an official at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
China's management of COVID was downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.
