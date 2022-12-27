Left Menu

COVID-19 mock drill held at Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:26 IST
COVID-19 mock drill held at Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To assess Kerala's preparedness to appropriately deal with another outbreak, if any, of COVID-19, a mock drill was held at the Kozhikode Medical College here on Tuesday.

A DMO source confirmed that the mock drill was held at the college.

An official of the medical college told the media that it was equipped to deal with an outbreak and has kept around 20 ventilator-cum-ICU beds ready.

As part of the drill, the doctors and nursing staff -- who were participating in it -- dressed in PPE kits showed how they would deal with patients right from where they are loaded onto stretchers and then taken inside the hospital.

During the drill, a patient was completely covered up and provided oxygen support right after being taken out of the ambulance and then wheeled into the hospital.

Another official said that the hospital was equipped to cater to category 'C' patients -- those who need ventilator support.

However, till now they have not received any directions from the government as to which categories they would have to cater to, the official said.

Mock drills were held during the day in various states of the country to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to conduct mock drills at all COVID hospitals as part of precautionary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022