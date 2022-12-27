J&K conducts mock drill to check covid preparedness across UT

Health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir conducted mock drills on Tuesday to check their preparedness to deal with any situation due to coronavirus.

Health and Medical Education Secretary Bhupinder Kumar, who monitored the exercise, said it is aimed to assess the readiness of key health facilities and their logistical requirement. The drills were conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check the readiness of health facilities to deal with any surge in cases.

The secretary expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of mock drills.

The exercise included checking of oxygen generation plants installed at different locations, availability of machinery, equipment, drugs, diagnostics and other covid logistics, he said.

All the healthcare institutions were found to be in the state of preparedness to tackle any upsurge of cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said.

