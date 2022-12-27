Left Menu

J&K conducts mock drill to check covid preparedness across UT

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:05 IST
J&K conducts mock drill to check covid preparedness across UT
  • Country:
  • India

Health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir conducted mock drills on Tuesday to check their preparedness to deal with any situation due to coronavirus.

Health and Medical Education Secretary Bhupinder Kumar, who monitored the exercise, said it is aimed to assess the readiness of key health facilities and their logistical requirement. The drills were conducted as part of a nationwide exercise to check the readiness of health facilities to deal with any surge in cases.

The secretary expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of mock drills.

The exercise included checking of oxygen generation plants installed at different locations, availability of machinery, equipment, drugs, diagnostics and other covid logistics, he said.

All the healthcare institutions were found to be in the state of preparedness to tackle any upsurge of cases in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022