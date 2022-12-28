Philippines must be 'very cautious' over travelers from China - minister
The Philippines should be "very cautious" when receiving inbound travelers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in COVID case numbers, the Philippine transportation minister said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters.
