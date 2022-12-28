Left Menu

Philippines must be 'very cautious' over travelers from China - minister

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:58 IST
Jaime Bautista Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Philippines should be "very cautious" when receiving inbound travelers from China, which is grappling with a sharp rise in COVID case numbers, the Philippine transportation minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country could impose measures like testing requirements on visitors from China, but not an outright ban, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

