President Weah to dedicate medical facility in Gbarpolu

President Weah vows to make access to the better healthcare facility a priority, especially for those living in rural, hard-to-reach counties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monrovia | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@GeorgeWeahOff)
  • Country:
  • Liberia

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will this Wednesday, December 28, 2022, dedicate yet another major medical facility, this time in Bopolu, Gbarpolu County.

Wednesday's dedication to the Emirates Hospital is consistent with his government's flagship program, the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) which, amongst other things, makes the expansion and modernization of the country's health sector a compelling priority.

President Weah vows to make access to better healthcare facility a priority, especially for those living in rural, hard-to-reach counties.

The Emirates Hospital, as the Bopolu-based referral facility is named, is an outcome of the goodwill gesture and fruit of the bilateral relations between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Liberia.

The hospital is also a testament upholding the humanitarian values and vision shared and cherished by the Government of UAE. It further demonstrates the UAE's commitment to the people of Liberia.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected to be joined by government officials, members of the 54th National Legislature, and Senior Officials from the United Arab Emirates, at the dedication on Wednesday.

During the dedicatory ceremony, President Weah is also expected to pay tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and to the people of the UAE, for funding the Hospital's construction.

Since he took the mantle of political leadership in Liberia, President Weah has broken grounds for the constructions of a horde of hospitals, some including the 100-bedroom Emirates Hospital and 14th Military Hospital, he had already dedicated.

(With Inputs from APO)

