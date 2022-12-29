India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1
India will make a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan. 1, the health minister said on Thursday.
Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.
