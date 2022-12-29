Maharashtra reports 27 COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 27 new coronavirus infections which took the tally of cases in the state to 81,36,615, the health department said in a release.

With one death being reported since previous evening, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,48,417.

Maharashtra had reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

A resident of Navi Mumbai, who arrived by an international flight at the Mumbai airport, tested positive and his swab sample has been sent for genome sequencing, the release said.

With 14,648 swab samples tested since previous evening, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,59,04,776.

Pune administrative circle recorded the highest 12 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai circle with 11 cases. One case each was reported in Nashik, Latur, Kolhapur and Nagpur circles.

Aurangabad and Akola circles did not report any new COVID-19 case.

The sole death was reported in Kolhapur circle. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 79,88,030 with 22 patients recovering in 24 hours. Maharashtra has 168 active COVID-19 cases, including 54 in Pune district, 50 in Mumbai and 12 in Thane district.

The state's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. In the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries including China, South Korea, Brazil and the USA, screening of international passengers has been started from December 24.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 81,36,615; fresh cases 27; death toll 1,48,417; recoveries 79,88,030; active cases 168; total tests: 8,59,04,776.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)