Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya asks Pharma Companies to keep close watch on global supply chain scenario

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the status, adequacy of COVID management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a VC, here today, so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation. This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries worldwide.

Through a presentation, the Union Minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated and congratulated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the COVID pandemic in the country. "India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries." This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines, he stressed.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for COVID management. They were asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

The pharma companies hailed the timely review meeting chaired by the Union Minister and assured their continued support. They expressed confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain of COVID drugs.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Ms. S Aparna, Secretary (Pharma), Shri Kamlesh Pant, Chairman, NPPA, Dr V G Somani, DCGI, and representatives from pharmaceutical companies were present during the review meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)