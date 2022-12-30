Left Menu

World Health Organization needs more information on China COVID situation - Tedros

The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information," Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 30-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 14:18 IST
World Health Organization needs more information on China COVID situation - Tedros
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population.

The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travellers from China in response. "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information," Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022