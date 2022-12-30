World Health Organization needs more information on China COVID situation - Tedros
The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information," Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Health Organization needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population.
The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travellers from China in response. "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID19 situation on the ground in #China, WHO needs more detailed information," Tedros said in a tweet late on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan unit of Britain's Jazz Pharma starts phase III trial of cannabis drug
Japan trade deficit soars on weak yen, high oil prices
Japan ruling party tax panel agrees on tax hikes to beef up defence
Japan ruling party panel agrees on tax hikes to beef up defence
New Delhi hosts India-Japan foreign office consultation, focus on boosting bilateral ties