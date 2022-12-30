China's health officials exchange views with WHO on COVID-19
Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the World Health Organization on Friday on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China's National Health Commission said in a statement.
Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more technical exchanges would be held.
