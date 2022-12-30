Left Menu

Kerala govt discusses preparedness on another possible COVID attack

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:32 IST
In view of a reported surge in COVID-19 in some countries, the Kerala government strengthened measures to combat the virus. The government asked those above 60, those with co-morbidities and frontline health workers should take the vaccine.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in which preparedness to deal with another outbreak, daily tests and the number of active cases were discussed, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Also discussed was wearing of masks in crowded areas, AC rooms and public places, the statement said.

The Chief Minister said the new variant of the virus could spread and, therefore, everyone must be cautious, the statement read.

Vijayan said the instructions from the Centre against COVID should be followed.

At the meeting, State Health Minister Veena George said an average of 7,000 tests were being done daily and there were presently 474 active cases of which 72 were being treated in hospital while 13 in the ICU, according to the statement.

She said sufficient oxygen was produced with units to generate it being set up in all district hospitals. The Kerala Medical Service Corporation has been directed to provide medicines, masks and PPE kits, as per requirement.

The Centre has been asked to provide vaccines, she said at the meeting.

Besides, the COVID monitoring cell has been re-started and the rapid response team met and issued guidelines on dealing with the infection, she added.

