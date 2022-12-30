Left Menu

Coronavirus tests at Maha airports: Four cases detected from 1,926 samples examined since Dec 24

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:16 IST
Four persons have tested positive for coronavirus after samples of 1,926 of the 97,805 passengers who arrived in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports were examined since December 24, a Maharashtra health department official said on Friday.

This includes an international flyer from Pune who was detected with the infection in a test conducted at the airport there during the day, he added.

The four positive cases detected at these airports comprise two from Pune, one from Navi Mumbai, while one patient is from neighbouring Goa, he said.

Samples of all four have been sent for genome sequencing to find out the variant that has caused the coronavirus infection, he said.

The screening of a percentage of travellers arriving at the international airports in the state started on December 24 as a precautionary measure against the surge in cases in countries like China, South Korea, Brazil and the United States of America.

