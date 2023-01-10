Merck's COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin

Merck's COVID treatment Molnupiravir was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, according to the Tianjin medical purchasing centre on Tuesday.

China has granted conditional approval for the import of Molnupiravir, which was developed by Merck, also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. ($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

