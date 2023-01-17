China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 07:32 IST
China's population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of population decline.
The country had 1.41175 billion people at at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Bureau of Statistics
- China
Advertisement