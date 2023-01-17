China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961

China's population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of population decline.

The country had 1.41175 billion people at at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said.

